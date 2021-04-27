Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Peabody Energy Corporation is a coal company. It provides voice in advocating for sustainable mining, energy access and clean coal technologies. The company serves metallurgical and thermal coal customers primarily in Arizona, Colorado, New Mexico and Wyoming, Illinois, Indiana and Australia. Peabody Energy Corporation is based in St Louis, United States. “

Get Peabody Energy alerts:

Separately, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Peabody Energy from $1.45 to $3.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 8th.

Shares of BTU opened at $4.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $437.55 million, a PE ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.79. Peabody Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.80 and a fifty-two week high of $5.30.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The coal producer reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($1.05). Peabody Energy had a negative return on equity of 19.80% and a negative net margin of 62.27%. The firm had revenue of $737.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $764.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($3.12) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Peabody Energy will post -3.69 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BTU. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $703,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Peabody Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,309 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 16,365 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Peabody Energy by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 157,369 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 49,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in Peabody Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $629,000. Institutional investors own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

Peabody Energy Company Profile

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, China, India, Vietnam, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, and Other U.S. Thermal Mining segments.

See Also: Gap Up Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Peabody Energy (BTU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Peabody Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peabody Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.