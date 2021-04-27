UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys New Holdings in ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 7,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,073,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of ModivCare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ModivCare during the 4th quarter worth $21,813,000. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in ModivCare during the 4th quarter worth $3,138,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in ModivCare during the 4th quarter worth $11,203,000. Finally, Tygh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ModivCare in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,882,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.07% of the company’s stock.

Get ModivCare alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MODV shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ModivCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of ModivCare from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MODV opened at $142.83 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $144.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.50, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.71. ModivCare Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.70 and a 12-month high of $184.71.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.54). ModivCare had a return on equity of 24.20% and a net margin of 2.40%. The business had revenue of $398.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that ModivCare Inc. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ModivCare Company Profile

ModivCare Inc, a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and patients. It offers non-emergency medical transportation services for Medicaid or Medicare eligible members, whose limited mobility or financial resources hinder their ability to access necessary healthcare and social services.

Recommended Story: Stop Order

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MODV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV).

Receive News & Ratings for ModivCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ModivCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.