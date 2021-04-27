Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $21.35 Million Stake in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,434,871 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,397 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.32% of Under Armour worth $21,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Under Armour by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Under Armour by 91.4% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Under Armour by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Under Armour by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 41,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Under Armour by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 23,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UA opened at $19.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.80 and a 200 day moving average of $16.03. The company has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.90 and a beta of 1.32. Under Armour, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.37 and a 12 month high of $20.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter. Under Armour had a negative return on equity of 7.96% and a negative net margin of 16.60%.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

