Northern Trust Corp Buys 9,852 Shares of ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLPT)

Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLPT) by 88.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,018 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,852 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in ClearPoint Neuro were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLPT. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in ClearPoint Neuro during the third quarter worth about $109,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in ClearPoint Neuro during the fourth quarter worth approximately $147,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in ClearPoint Neuro during the fourth quarter worth approximately $163,000. Lucas Capital Management acquired a new position in ClearPoint Neuro during the fourth quarter worth approximately $266,000. Finally, Westwood Management Corp IL acquired a new position in ClearPoint Neuro during the fourth quarter worth approximately $413,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.61% of the company’s stock.

Get ClearPoint Neuro alerts:

CLPT has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised ClearPoint Neuro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (up from $23.00) on shares of ClearPoint Neuro in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital began coverage on ClearPoint Neuro in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company.

Shares of ClearPoint Neuro stock opened at $20.81 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.15. ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.90 and a 1-year high of $31.29. The company has a market cap of $426.88 million, a P/E ratio of -47.30 and a beta of 1.15.

ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 million. ClearPoint Neuro had a negative return on equity of 309.91% and a negative net margin of 55.55%. Equities research analysts forecast that ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ClearPoint Neuro Company Profile

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc operates as a medical device company primarily in the United States. The company develops and commercializes platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain under direct, and intra-procedural magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) guidance. It offers ClearPoint system, a neuro-navigation system designed for instruments or devices designed to treat various neurological diseases and conditions, as well as for performing biopsies.

Read More: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLPT).

Receive News & Ratings for ClearPoint Neuro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearPoint Neuro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.