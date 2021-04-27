FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 477,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,981 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.05% of FRP worth $21,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in FRP by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Sprott Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FRP by 11.1% during the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 100,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,167,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in FRP during the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Capco Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in FRP in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,116,000. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA purchased a new position in FRP in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FRPH opened at $52.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $490.62 million, a PE ratio of 37.06 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.15. FRP Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.68 and a 1-year high of $52.98.

FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. FRP had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 58.13%. The company had revenue of $5.85 million during the quarter.

FRP Company Profile

FRP Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Development, Mining Royalty Lands and Stabilized Joint Venture. The Asset Management segment owns, leases and manages warehouse and office buildings primarily located in the Baltimore, Northern Virginia and Washington DC area.

