Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 25,804 Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 25,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Zogenix by 169.0% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP increased its stake in shares of Zogenix by 125.0% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 8,986 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zogenix in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Zogenix during the first quarter worth $193,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in Zogenix by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the period. 96.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ZGNX stock opened at $19.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.46. Zogenix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.20 and a 12 month high of $32.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.60.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by ($0.21). Zogenix had a negative net margin of 8,758.48% and a negative return on equity of 53.91%. The business had revenue of $8.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that Zogenix, Inc. will post -3.55 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zogenix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Zogenix has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.60.

About Zogenix

Zogenix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to transform the lives of patients and their families living with rare diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is the Fintepla, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome, as well as to treat seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut syndrome; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of other rare epileptic syndromes and diseases.

