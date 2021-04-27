Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 19,981 Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 19,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vericel by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 393,921 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,164,000 after buying an additional 24,657 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vericel by 302.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vericel by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 105,442 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after acquiring an additional 30,861 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vericel during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vericel by 204.1% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 201,824 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,233,000 after purchasing an additional 135,458 shares during the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vericel stock opened at $64.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of -6,405,000.00 and a beta of 3.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.65. Vericel Co. has a one year low of $12.82 and a one year high of $64.22.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Vericel had a return on equity of 0.13% and a net margin of 0.12%. The company had revenue of $45.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.05 million.

In other news, insider Jonathan Mark Hopper sold 17,924 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total value of $921,293.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,437,452.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total value of $2,040,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,535,605.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,924 shares of company stock worth $5,282,094 over the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VCEL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Vericel from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their target price on shares of Vericel from $27.50 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer downgraded Vericel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Truist lifted their target price on Vericel from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on Vericel from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Vericel has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.63.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

