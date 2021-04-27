Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 2,306 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 15.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,306 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,205,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $687,107,000 after buying an additional 1,546,107 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 20,057.9% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,448,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441,362 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP boosted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 2,374,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,678,000 after acquiring an additional 483,156 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 119.2% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 620,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,288,000 after acquiring an additional 337,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT increased its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,530,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,894,000 after purchasing an additional 324,824 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GLPI opened at $46.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.91. The firm has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $24.46 and a one year high of $46.34.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.09). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 39.46% and a return on equity of 21.46%. Equities analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.58%.

Several research firms recently commented on GLPI. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Gaming and Leisure Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.57.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

