Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 3,696 Shares of Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) by 20.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,953 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,696 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Athene were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Athene by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Athene by 71.1% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Athene by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,849 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Athene in the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Athene in the fourth quarter worth $223,000. 91.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ATH. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Athene from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Athene from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Athene from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $57.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. TheStreet upgraded Athene from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Athene from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.73.

Shares of ATH opened at $58.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. Athene Holding Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $21.51 and a fifty-two week high of $58.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.42.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

About Athene

Athene Holding Ltd. is engages in the provision of retirement services. The firm issues, reinsures and acquires retirement savings products and institutional products. It operates through following segments: Retirement Services, and Corporate and Other. The Retirement Services segment is comprised of US and Bermuda operations, which issue and reinsure retirement savings products and institutional products.

