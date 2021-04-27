Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Position in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,568,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,002 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $21,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IRT. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Independence Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $136,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $157,000. Institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Independence Realty Trust stock opened at $16.78 on Tuesday. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.51 and a 52 week high of $16.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.93 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.52 and a 200-day moving average of $13.84.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 4.09%. Equities analysts forecast that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 2nd were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.16%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IRT. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. BTIG Research cut shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Independence Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.56.

About Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

