Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $20.46 Million Holdings in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its stake in shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 210,494 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,057 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $20,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LOGI. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Logitech International by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,312,003 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $321,926,000 after purchasing an additional 369,790 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,130,419 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,865,000 after buying an additional 249,677 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 377,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,665,000 after buying an additional 42,734 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Logitech International by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 295,891 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,758,000 after buying an additional 67,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Logitech International by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 292,734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,474,000 after acquiring an additional 6,860 shares during the period. 33.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Logitech International alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LOGI shares. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Logitech International from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $119.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Logitech International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOGI opened at $114.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.20 billion, a PE ratio of 29.26 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $105.97 and its 200-day moving average is $98.36. Logitech International S.A. has a 52 week low of $46.50 and a 52 week high of $120.24.

In other Logitech International news, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 41,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.64, for a total value of $4,401,596.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Logitech International

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets and other digital platforms. It offers headsets, speakers, mice, keyboards, and webcams. The firm’s brand include Logitech, Jaybird, Ultimate Ears, Logitech G, ASTRO Gaming, and Blue Microphones.

Featured Article: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Logitech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logitech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.