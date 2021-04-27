TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,135,549 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 25,125 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.40% of TFS Financial worth $20,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TFSL. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in TFS Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in TFS Financial by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,771 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in TFS Financial by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,397 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TFS Financial by 74.9% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,141 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in TFS Financial by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 6,460 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.95% of the company’s stock.

In other TFS Financial news, Director William C. Mulligan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.80, for a total value of $416,000.00. Also, CFO Paul J. Huml sold 2,140 shares of TFS Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.76, for a total value of $44,426.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,156,465.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered TFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

Shares of TFSL stock opened at $20.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.40. TFS Financial Co. has a one year low of $13.21 and a one year high of $21.64. The stock has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.43 and a beta of 0.47.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $80.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.50 million. TFS Financial had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 4.97%. Equities research analysts anticipate that TFS Financial Co. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.54%. TFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 373.33%.

TFS Financial Profile

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, money market, checking, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

