Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,502,811 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 21,324 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 6.66% of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage worth $20,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,367 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,271 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 10.3% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,194 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. 37.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NGVC opened at $16.14 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $364.38 million, a PE ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 1.33. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.36 and a twelve month high of $18.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.56.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $265.05 million during the quarter. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 1.93%. On average, equities analysts predict that Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.46%.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Company Profile

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails natural and organic groceries, and dietary supplements in the United States. The company's stores offer natural and organic grocery products, such as organic produce; bulk food products; private label products comprising pasta, pasta sauce, ketchup, canned beans and vegetables, frozen vegetables, frozen fruits, bread, plant based butter, olive and coconut oil, coconut milk, honey, maple syrup, preserves, chocolate, coffee, bacon, beef jerky, canned seafood, popcorn, tortilla chips, taco shells, eggs, cheese, apple sauce, apple cider vinegar, spring water, paper products, cleaning products, and other products; dry, frozen, and canned groceries; meat and seafood products; dairy products, dairy substitutes, and eggs; prepared foods; bread and baked products; beverages; and beer, wine, and hard cider products.

