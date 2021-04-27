1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) General Counsel Lisa A. Mango Sells 1,500 Shares

1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) General Counsel Lisa A. Mango sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total value of $63,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONEM opened at $43.55 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.40, a quick ratio of 7.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.63 and a 12 month high of $59.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.13. The company has a market cap of $5.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.19.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $121.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.60 million. 1Life Healthcare had a negative net margin of 29.78% and a negative return on equity of 32.15%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ONEM. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 102.3% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in 1Life Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. increased its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 559.6% during the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 2,753 shares during the period. 76.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ONEM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on 1Life Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded 1Life Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. 1Life Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.43.

1Life Healthcare Company Profile

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

