Insider Selling: Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) Major Shareholder Sells 12,000 Shares of Stock

Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) major shareholder Viii Lp Canaan sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.24, for a total transaction of $86,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Viii Lp Canaan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Spark Networks alerts:

On Friday, April 23rd, Viii Lp Canaan sold 12,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.11, for a total transaction of $85,320.00.

On Wednesday, April 21st, Viii Lp Canaan sold 12,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.07, for a total transaction of $84,840.00.

On Monday, April 19th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.17, for a total transaction of $71,700.00.

On Friday, April 16th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.71, for a total transaction of $67,100.00.

On Wednesday, April 14th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total transaction of $71,000.00.

On Monday, April 12th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.08, for a total transaction of $70,800.00.

On Friday, April 9th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total transaction of $74,300.00.

On Wednesday, April 7th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total transaction of $75,800.00.

On Monday, April 5th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.29, for a total transaction of $72,900.00.

On Thursday, April 1st, Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.03, for a total transaction of $70,300.00.

Shares of Spark Networks stock opened at $7.28 on Tuesday. Spark Networks SE has a 12-month low of $2.36 and a 12-month high of $8.40. The company has a market cap of $9.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.47 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.62.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cannell Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Spark Networks by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,705,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,072,000 after purchasing an additional 440,301 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Spark Networks by 282.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 196,052 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 144,852 shares during the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Spark Networks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $271,000. Henry James International Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Spark Networks in the first quarter worth approximately $343,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Spark Networks during the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LOV. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spark Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Spark Networks from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th.

Spark Networks Company Profile

Spark Networks SE operates online dating sites and mobile applications. It focuses on catering to the 40+ age demographic and religious minded singles for serious relationships in North America and other international markets. The company operates its dating platforms under the Zoosk, EliteSingles, Christian Mingle, Jdate, JSwipe, SilverSingles, etc.

See Also: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Spark Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spark Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.