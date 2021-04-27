Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) VP Thomas E. Laursen Sells 2,706 Shares of Stock

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) VP Thomas E. Laursen sold 2,706 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $147,125.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,398,070.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock opened at $54.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.78 and a 200-day moving average of $45.98. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a one year low of $25.07 and a one year high of $60.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.63.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.74. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 6.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is 31.41%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,312,842 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $274,230,000 after purchasing an additional 172,555 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 890.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,310,115 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $143,791,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975,793 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,459,586 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $106,845,000 after acquiring an additional 56,562 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,433,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $105,705,000 after acquiring an additional 117,892 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,495,000. 86.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZION has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.22.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

Further Reading: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.