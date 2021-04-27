Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Dover (NYSE:DOV) Price Target to $150.00

Dover (NYSE:DOV) had its target price lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $143.00 to $150.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Dover from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Dover from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Dover from $159.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Dover from $142.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Dover from $147.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $149.91.

Shares of DOV stock opened at $146.39 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $21.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30. Dover has a fifty-two week low of $79.87 and a fifty-two week high of $149.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $138.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 26.73% and a net margin of 10.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dover will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.39%.

In other news, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 3,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total value of $481,061.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,454 shares in the company, valued at $2,853,382. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in Dover by 85.4% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Dover by 83.8% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Dover during the first quarter valued at $150,000. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dover by 1.8% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Dover by 1.3% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 651,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,352,000 after purchasing an additional 8,158 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

