Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Insider Pascal Deschatelets Sells 6,250 Shares

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total value of $288,312.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 871,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,194,775.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Pascal Deschatelets also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 10th, Pascal Deschatelets sold 6,250 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total value of $317,125.00.

Shares of APLS opened at $45.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 9.86 and a current ratio of 9.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 1.47. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.49 and a 1 year high of $58.47.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $1.40. The company had revenue of $250.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.54 million. Analysts predict that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.96 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 97,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,928,000 after buying an additional 5,405 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,111,000. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 270,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,444,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 81.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APLS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $78.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Apellis Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.47.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases; cold agglutinin disease; C3 glomerulopathy; and other glomerular diseases, such as IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

