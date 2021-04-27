NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) Price Target Lowered to $47.00 at Morgan Stanley

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $51.00 to $47.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on NRG. Citigroup raised their price target on NRG Energy from $34.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet lowered NRG Energy from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Guggenheim lowered NRG Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wolfe Research reissued a peer perform rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on NRG Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a buy rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.72.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

Shares of NRG Energy stock opened at $37.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.55. NRG Energy has a 52-week low of $28.22 and a 52-week high of $44.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.74.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($1.08). NRG Energy had a return on equity of 50.32% and a net margin of 43.90%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NRG Energy will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is 32.83%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRG. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NRG Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.6 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers.

Further Reading: Why is total return important?

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.