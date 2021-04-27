Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $18.89 Million Holdings in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,541,999 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,229 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Community Health Systems were worth $18,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 87.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,126,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457,675 shares in the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems in the fourth quarter worth $9,476,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Community Health Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,125,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 946.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,078,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,014,000 after buying an additional 975,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems in the fourth quarter worth $6,434,000. 84.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Community Health Systems stock opened at $10.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 2.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.92. Community Health Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.46 and a 52-week high of $14.39.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on CYH. Truist raised their price target on shares of Community Health Systems from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Community Health Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Community Health Systems from $3.50 to $4.10 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.32.

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

