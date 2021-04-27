Matthews International (MATW) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect Matthews International to post earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $386.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.73 million. Matthews International had a negative net margin of 5.82% and a positive return on equity of 14.90%. Matthews International’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Matthews International to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Matthews International alerts:

Shares of Matthews International stock opened at $43.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.82. Matthews International has a fifty-two week low of $17.01 and a fifty-two week high of $43.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.04. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.38 and a beta of 1.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. Matthews International’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Matthews International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

In other news, EVP Brian J. Dunn sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total transaction of $248,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,841,636.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David A. Schawk sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.02, for a total transaction of $205,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,000 shares of company stock worth $870,660 over the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Matthews International Company Profile

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. The company's SGK Brand Solutions segment offers brand management and pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services primarily for the consumer goods and retail industries.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Matthews International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matthews International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.