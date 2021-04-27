Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) Coverage Initiated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) in a report published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised Ranpak from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Sidoti started coverage on Ranpak in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

NYSE:PACK opened at $19.57 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.13 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.88. Ranpak has a 12-month low of $6.63 and a 12-month high of $22.06.

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $91.90 million during the quarter. Ranpak had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a negative return on equity of 4.13%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ranpak by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,241,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,122,000 after acquiring an additional 95,672 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Ranpak by 100.6% during the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 869,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,692,000 after purchasing an additional 436,325 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ranpak by 84.7% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 742,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,980,000 after purchasing an additional 340,490 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ranpak during the fourth quarter worth $8,299,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Ranpak by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 370,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,980,000 after purchasing an additional 22,409 shares in the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ranpak

Ranpak Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provide product protection solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company manufactures and assembles proprietary protective systems that convert kraft paper into a range of packaging and cushioning products to address its customers' needs.

