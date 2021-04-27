TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) Given New $11.50 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $11.00 to $11.50 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $12.50 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. TPG RE Finance Trust currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.58.

TPG RE Finance Trust stock opened at $12.22 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $939.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.19 and a beta of 1.95. TPG RE Finance Trust has a 12-month low of $5.14 and a 12-month high of $12.40. The company has a quick ratio of 304.82, a current ratio of 304.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76.

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.19). TPG RE Finance Trust had a negative net margin of 41.56% and a negative return on equity of 6.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TPG RE Finance Trust will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.55%. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRTX. Gratia Capital LLC acquired a new position in TPG RE Finance Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,144,000. Q Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TPG RE Finance Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $8,128,000. TCW Group Inc. bought a new stake in TPG RE Finance Trust during the fourth quarter worth $5,538,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 797,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,472,000 after purchasing an additional 298,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,718,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,729,000 after buying an additional 139,444 shares in the last quarter. 59.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the office, multifamily, mixed-use, hospitality, industrial, and retail real estate sectors.

