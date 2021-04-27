HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Price Target Raised to $222.00 at BMO Capital Markets

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) had its target price hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $200.00 to $222.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $205.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from $191.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded HCA Healthcare from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $200.10.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Shares of HCA stock opened at $200.56 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70. HCA Healthcare has a twelve month low of $91.21 and a twelve month high of $205.58. The stock has a market cap of $67.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $190.20 and a 200 day moving average of $166.27.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.58 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 2,032.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.29%.

In related news, Director Wayne Joseph Riley sold 1,650 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.19, for a total value of $274,213.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,346,436.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jon M. Foster sold 5,504 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.90, for a total transaction of $1,072,729.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,256,226.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 115,314 shares of company stock worth $20,526,026 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $201,000. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 14.1% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 379,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,413,000 after buying an additional 46,740 shares in the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 116.9% during the first quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 455,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,706,000 after buying an additional 245,304 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Narwhal Capital Management grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 3,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 68.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.