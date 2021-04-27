INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT) Research Coverage Started at BTIG Research

BTIG Research started coverage on shares of INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT) in a research note published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on INDUS Realty Trust in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of INDT opened at $64.50 on Monday. INDUS Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $36.00 and a 52-week high of $80.35. The company has a market cap of $365.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.71 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.21.

INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.69 million during the quarter. INDUS Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 4.08% and a negative net margin of 11.27%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in INDUS Realty Trust stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. 45.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

INDUS Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate business principally engaged in developing, acquiring, managing and leasing industrial/warehouse properties. INDUS owns 41 buildings totaling approximately 4.6 million square feet (4.2 million of which is industrial/warehouse space) in Connecticut, Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Florida in addition to over 3,400 acres of undeveloped land.

