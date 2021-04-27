Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Price Target Raised to $48.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) had its price target upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

WFC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Wells Fargo & Company from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from $31.50 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.39.

NYSE:WFC opened at $44.14 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $20.76 and a 12-month high of $44.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The firm had revenue of $18.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 9,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 12,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.9% in the first quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 7,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

