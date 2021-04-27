CGI Inc (TSE:GIB.A) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

CGI Inc (TSE:GIB.A) (NYSE:GIB) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$110.39.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GIB.A. TD Securities boosted their target price on CGI from C$110.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Scotiabank increased their target price on CGI from C$106.00 to C$112.00 in a report on Friday. Edward Jones upgraded shares of CGI to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$115.00 price objective on shares of CGI in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of CGI from C$115.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th.

Shares of TSE GIB.A opened at C$105.30 on Tuesday. CGI has a 12-month low of C$80.29 and a 12-month high of C$109.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.91. The firm has a market cap of C$23.67 billion and a PE ratio of 23.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$104.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$98.07.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

