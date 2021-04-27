Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Shares Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,664 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,149 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.09% of Teradata worth $2,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Teradata during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Teradata by 161.9% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Teradata during the 4th quarter worth about $153,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Teradata in the 4th quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Teradata in the fourth quarter valued at about $228,000.

In other Teradata news, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 6,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total transaction of $352,758.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,393,659.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel L. Harrington sold 7,741 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $309,872.23. Following the sale, the insider now owns 134,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,400,487.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 85,109 shares of company stock worth $3,826,542. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TDC opened at $53.07 on Tuesday. Teradata Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.99 and a fifty-two week high of $59.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.18.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.13. Teradata had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The business had revenue of $491.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.45 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Teradata Co. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TDC shares. JMP Securities raised shares of Teradata from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Teradata from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Teradata from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Bank of America raised Teradata from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.27.

Teradata Profile

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hybrid cloud analytics software provider. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data warehouse and analytics platform.

