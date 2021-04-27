Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) by 38.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,686 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,675 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Verint Systems were worth $651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VRNT. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Verint Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verint Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verint Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Grace Capital bought a new stake in shares of Verint Systems during the 4th quarter worth $1,008,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 171.4% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Verint Systems alerts:

In other news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 62,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total transaction of $2,877,611.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard N. Nottenburg sold 2,517 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.91, for a total transaction of $115,555.47. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $234,554.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 181,457 shares of company stock valued at $8,371,996. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VRNT opened at $48.70 on Tuesday. Verint Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.03 and a 1 year high of $52.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 202.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.47.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.19. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 1.51%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Verint Systems Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

VRNT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $82.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush dropped their price target on Verint Systems from $100.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Verint Systems from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verint Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $89.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Verint Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

Verint Systems Profile

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. It operates through Customer Engagement and Cyber Intelligence segments. The company offers Workforce Forecasting and Scheduling for management of workforce scheduling in contact centers, back office operations, and branches; Verint Mobile apps that deliver work-life balance ownership to employees and managers on-the-go; Knowledge Management solution for reduce training time, increase first call resolution, and improve customer satisfaction scores; Virtual Assistant, which provides automated and real-time support for the employee; Verint Real-Time Analytics that surfaces contextual guidance to an employee; Verint Robotic Process Automation solutions; and Verint Employee Desktop that unifies disparate applications on an employee's desktop.

See Also: What is the strike price in options trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Verint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.