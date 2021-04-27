JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 122,436 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,498 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment were worth $2,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 65,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 14,977 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $653,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at $866,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $250,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 82,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after buying an additional 12,625 shares during the period. 41.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MLCO opened at $18.82 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a 1 year low of $14.18 and a 1 year high of $23.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of -9.00, a P/E/G ratio of 135.39 and a beta of 1.76.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $528.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.82 million. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 37.56% and a negative return on equity of 45.84%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -2.7 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MLCO. Credit Suisse Group lowered Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. CLSA upgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Macquarie lowered shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Melco Resorts & Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.23.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Company Profile

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

