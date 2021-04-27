PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 308,773 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,739 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in PCTEL were worth $2,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in PCTEL by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,282,649 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $8,427,000 after acquiring an additional 230,157 shares during the last quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA grew its position in shares of PCTEL by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 705,033 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,632,000 after purchasing an additional 187,460 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in shares of PCTEL by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 394,305 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after purchasing an additional 146,130 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of PCTEL by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 193,142 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 43,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in PCTEL by 84.6% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 51,040 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 23,397 shares in the last quarter. 59.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PCTEL alerts:

PCTI stock opened at $6.68 on Tuesday. PCTEL, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.86 and a 52-week high of $11.05. The stock has a market cap of $123.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.16 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.86.

PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.08. PCTEL had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 4.22%. The firm had revenue of $21.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.50 million. As a group, analysts predict that PCTEL, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. PCTEL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.86%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PCTI. B. Riley raised their target price on PCTEL from $8.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PCTEL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of PCTEL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

PCTEL Profile

PCTEL, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides industrial Internet of Thing devices (IoT), antenna systems, and test and measurement solutions worldwide. It operates in three segments: Enterprise Wireless, Intelligent Transportation, and Industrial IoT. The company designs and manufactures precision antennas and Industrial IoT devices that are deployed in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the industrial IoT.

Featured Story: Basic Economics

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI).

Receive News & Ratings for PCTEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCTEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.