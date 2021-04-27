JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $2.12 Million Holdings in Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) by 196.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 88,501 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Horizon Bancorp were worth $2,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HBNC. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Horizon Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 0.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 259,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after buying an additional 2,357 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Horizon Bancorp by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 46.6% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 74,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 23,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PL Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,343,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,311,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HBNC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Horizon Bancorp from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st.

In other news, President James D. Neff sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.76, for a total value of $84,968.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 229,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,542,112.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Craig M. Dwight sold 10,291 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $190,383.50. In the last three months, insiders sold 124,366 shares of company stock valued at $2,437,254. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBNC opened at $18.48 on Tuesday. Horizon Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.93 and a 12 month high of $20.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $811.62 million, a PE ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.90 and a 200-day moving average of $16.23.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.17. Horizon Bancorp had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The firm had revenue of $63.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.10 million. On average, research analysts predict that Horizon Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a positive change from Horizon Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.71%.

About Horizon Bancorp

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers demand and time deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

