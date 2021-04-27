R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) Shares Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) by 127.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 90,808 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,963 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in R1 RCM were worth $2,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RCM. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of R1 RCM by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,974 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in R1 RCM by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 222,100 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $5,335,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 77,149 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of R1 RCM by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 165,671 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $3,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 9,100.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,656 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. 81.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:RCM opened at $26.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 299.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.64. R1 RCM Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.34 and a 52 week high of $31.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.74.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The healthcare provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. The company had revenue of $328.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.65 million. R1 RCM had a return on equity of 117.07% and a net margin of 3.69%. Sell-side analysts expect that R1 RCM Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other R1 RCM news, COO John M. Sparby sold 10,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total transaction of $293,640.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 310,854 shares in the company, valued at $8,725,671.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gary Steven Long sold 36,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $925,904.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 214,436 shares in the company, valued at $5,369,477.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 149,761 shares of company stock worth $4,056,071. 59.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised R1 RCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Cowen lifted their price objective on R1 RCM from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of R1 RCM from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.60.

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. The company offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations that encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, bill preparation, and collections from patients and payers.

