Truist Financial Corp Acquires New Stake in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG)

Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 21,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VG. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vonage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Vonage during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Vonage during the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Vonage in the fourth quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Vonage in the 4th quarter valued at $129,000. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vonage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 20th. Citigroup raised their price target on Vonage from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Summit Insights reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vonage in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Vonage from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Vonage in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 300,000 shares of Vonage stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $4,512,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,734,542 shares in the company, valued at $131,367,511.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.71, for a total value of $735,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,734,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,485,112.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 362,858 shares of company stock worth $5,408,225. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VG opened at $14.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -141.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Vonage Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $7.88 and a 52 week high of $15.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.16.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $323.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.15 million. Vonage had a negative net margin of 1.99% and a positive return on equity of 9.76%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vonage Holdings Corp. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Vonage Holdings Corp. primarily operates as a business-to-business cloud communications company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the European Union, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Vonage Communications Platform and Consumer. The Vonage Communications Platform segment offers programmable, embeddable, and customizable application program interfaces that enable software developers to build communications capabilities, such as messaging and voice calling within their applications; and Vonage Contact Center, a cloud contact center solution.

