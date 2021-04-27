Truist Financial Corp Buys New Position in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. QS Investors LLC raised its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 11,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hancock Whitney by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. grew its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 20,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 10,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Hancock Whitney news, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 4,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.37, for a total transaction of $170,518.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $688,653.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.88, for a total transaction of $94,024.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,125,344.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:HWC opened at $45.56 on Tuesday. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 1 year low of $14.88 and a 1 year high of $47.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.39. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.17, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.24. Hancock Whitney had a negative net margin of 4.01% and a negative return on equity of 1.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.28) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hancock Whitney Co. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.93%.

HWC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Hancock Whitney from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.14.

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

