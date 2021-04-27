Truist Financial Corp Acquires New Shares in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,274 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHOO. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Steven Madden by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 820,150 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,968,000 after acquiring an additional 97,538 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Steven Madden by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 800,302 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,267,000 after purchasing an additional 244,551 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 135.5% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 110,362 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,898,000 after buying an additional 63,491 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Steven Madden in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Steven Madden by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 272,391 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,621,000 after buying an additional 44,714 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Steven Madden alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $29.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Steven Madden from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.18.

In other news, CEO Edward R. Rosenfeld sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total value of $1,015,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 912,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,309,097.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Zine Mazouzi sold 1,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.91, for a total value of $64,560.73. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,558 shares in the company, valued at $1,765,013.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 34,203 shares of company stock worth $1,287,661 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Steven Madden stock opened at $41.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.36 and a 200-day moving average of $33.62. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a one year low of $17.83 and a one year high of $42.00.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $353.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.31 million. Steven Madden had a positive return on equity of 7.90% and a negative net margin of 1.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward branded and private label footwear for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Steven, Steve Madden Kids, Betsey Johnson, Report, Mad Love, Blondo, GREATS, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

Featured Article: Basic Economics

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Steven Madden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steven Madden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.