Truist Financial Corp Trims Stock Position in ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT)

Truist Financial Corp decreased its holdings in ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) by 18.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,905 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in ArcelorMittal were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MT. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ArcelorMittal during the third quarter worth approximately $1,311,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in ArcelorMittal by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 35,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 2,574 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in ArcelorMittal by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 56,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,667 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in ArcelorMittal in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. 4.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on MT shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on ArcelorMittal from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Monday, April 12th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on ArcelorMittal from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.40.

ArcelorMittal stock opened at $31.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.27. The company has a market capitalization of $31.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.55 and a beta of 2.07. ArcelorMittal has a 12-month low of $7.58 and a 12-month high of $31.49.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $14.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.72 billion. ArcelorMittal had a negative net margin of 7.00% and a negative return on equity of 3.57%. Analysts forecast that ArcelorMittal will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Arcelormittal sold 40,000,000 shares of ArcelorMittal stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.12, for a total value of $644,800,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

