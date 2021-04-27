Truist Financial Corp Sells 38,604 Shares of Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD)

Truist Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) by 86.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,604 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Tactile Systems Technology were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Tactile Systems Technology during the first quarter worth $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Tactile Systems Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000.

Shares of NASDAQ TCMD opened at $58.40 on Tuesday. Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.31 and a 52-week high of $64.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.77, a PEG ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.90.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $59.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.78 million. Tactile Systems Technology had a positive return on equity of 1.37% and a negative net margin of 4.57%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Tactile Systems Technology from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Tactile Systems Technology from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and provision of medical devices for chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; and Entre system, a portable pneumatic compression device that is used for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers.

