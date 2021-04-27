Truist Financial Corp Purchases 2,700 Shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,980 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $128,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 21,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE FOF opened at $13.84 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.45. Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.37 and a 52-week high of $14.00.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.087 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.54%.

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc is a close-ended fund of funds launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in funds investing in public equity markets. It also invests in funds investing in convertible securities, preferred securities, high yield securities and real estate, energy, utility, and other equity or income-oriented strategies.

