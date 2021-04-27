ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of ThredUp in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on ThredUp in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of ThredUp in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on ThredUp in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an equal weight rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on ThredUp in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.86.

Get ThredUp alerts:

Shares of ThredUp stock opened at $17.97 on Monday. ThredUp has a 1 year low of $14.23 and a 1 year high of $31.60.

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms for women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for ThredUp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ThredUp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.