SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of SEMrush in a report on Monday. They issued a hold rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on SEMrush in a research note on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on SEMrush in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a hold rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on SEMrush in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $18.50 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of SEMrush in a research note on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.75.

Shares of SEMR stock opened at $16.27 on Monday. SEMrush has a 52 week low of $10.62 and a 52 week high of $18.12.

In related news, Director Roman Simonov bought 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $182,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at $182,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

