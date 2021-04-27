BMO Capital Markets Raises Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Price Target to $49.00

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) had its price objective lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $42.00 to $49.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rush Enterprises from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd.

Shares of Rush Enterprises stock opened at $50.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Rush Enterprises has a 1-year low of $22.14 and a 1-year high of $51.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.80, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.34.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.28. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 2.04%. On average, research analysts expect that Rush Enterprises will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.69%.

In other news, COO Michael Mcroberts sold 3,750 shares of Rush Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.06, for a total value of $172,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 12,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,597.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 12.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RUSHA. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Rush Enterprises by 84.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Rush Enterprises by 94.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC grew its stake in Rush Enterprises by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 3,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rush Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. 48.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Rush Enterprises

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

