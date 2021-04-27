Insider Selling: GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) Insider Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) insider Andrew Slutsky sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.09, for a total transaction of $781,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Andrew Slutsky also recently made the following trade(s):

Get GoodRx alerts:

On Monday, March 22nd, Andrew Slutsky sold 50,000 shares of GoodRx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.15, for a total transaction of $1,857,500.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:GDRX opened at $39.60 on Tuesday. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.39 and a 12 month high of $64.22. The company has a quick ratio of 19.63, a current ratio of 19.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.41.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $153.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.01 million. The business’s revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDRX. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of GoodRx by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,704,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,662 shares during the period. Tiger Global Management LLC boosted its position in shares of GoodRx by 53.2% during the fourth quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 2,145,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,529,000 after buying an additional 745,000 shares during the period. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of GoodRx by 250.8% during the fourth quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,659,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,927,000 after buying an additional 1,186,078 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of GoodRx by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,569,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,315,000 after buying an additional 455,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 865,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,900,000 after buying an additional 167,530 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GDRX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GoodRx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on GoodRx from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of GoodRx from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of GoodRx from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on GoodRx from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.80.

GoodRx Company Profile

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools to enables consumers compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that can be used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

Read More: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for GoodRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoodRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.