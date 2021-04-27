Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) PT Raised to $55.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) had its price objective lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

STLD has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday. Citigroup upped their price target on Steel Dynamics from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Steel Dynamics has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $51.70.

Steel Dynamics stock opened at $54.66 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.20. Steel Dynamics has a 52 week low of $20.97 and a 52 week high of $54.70.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The basic materials company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 5.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. This is a boost from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.55%.

In other news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 8,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total value of $394,197.10. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 145.3% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

