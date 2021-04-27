Insider Selling: Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) CEO Sells 12,723 Shares of Stock

Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 12,723 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $413,497.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 224,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,297,712.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Sheryl Palmer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 19th, Sheryl Palmer sold 100 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total transaction of $3,255.00.

On Monday, April 5th, Sheryl Palmer sold 95,127 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total transaction of $3,058,333.05.

On Thursday, April 1st, Sheryl Palmer sold 37,757 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.57, for a total transaction of $1,191,988.49.

On Monday, March 29th, Sheryl Palmer sold 6,840 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total transaction of $216,212.40.

Taylor Morrison Home stock opened at $32.31 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.41. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 12-month low of $11.16 and a 12-month high of $32.68. The company has a current ratio of 7.19, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.81.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The construction company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 13.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

TMHC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.10.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,214 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the first quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

About Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties; offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

