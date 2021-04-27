Insider Selling: Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) CEO Sells 12,723 Shares of Stock

Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 12,723 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $413,497.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 224,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,297,712.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Sheryl Palmer also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, April 19th, Sheryl Palmer sold 100 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total transaction of $3,255.00.
- On Monday, April 5th, Sheryl Palmer sold 95,127 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total transaction of $3,058,333.05.
- On Thursday, April 1st, Sheryl Palmer sold 37,757 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.57, for a total transaction of $1,191,988.49.
- On Monday, March 29th, Sheryl Palmer sold 6,840 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total transaction of $216,212.40.
Taylor Morrison Home stock opened at $32.31 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.41. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 12-month low of $11.16 and a 12-month high of $32.68. The company has a current ratio of 7.19, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.81.
TMHC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.10.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,214 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the first quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.
About Taylor Morrison Home
Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties; offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.
