Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) CEO Calvin Mcdonald Sells 3,000 Shares

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $1,005,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,469 shares in the company, valued at $12,217,115. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $337.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.04 billion, a PE ratio of 79.30, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $313.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $335.92. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a twelve month low of $213.97 and a twelve month high of $399.90.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.09. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 28.89%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LULU. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 143.2% during the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 90 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 962.5% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 85 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 182.9% in the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 99 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

LULU has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet lowered Lululemon Athletica from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Cowen reduced their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $409.00 to $389.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $396.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $446.00 to $388.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Lululemon Athletica has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.94.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.