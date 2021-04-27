Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) CEO Calvin Mcdonald Sells 3,000 Shares

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $1,005,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,469 shares in the company, valued at $12,217,115. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $337.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.04 billion, a PE ratio of 79.30, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $313.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $335.92. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a twelve month low of $213.97 and a twelve month high of $399.90.
Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.09. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 28.89%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.
LULU has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet lowered Lululemon Athletica from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Cowen reduced their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $409.00 to $389.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $396.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $446.00 to $388.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Lululemon Athletica has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.94.
Lululemon Athletica Company Profile
lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.
