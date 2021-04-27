Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) VP Richard Thomas Miller Sells 2,250 Shares

Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) VP Richard Thomas Miller sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.43, for a total value of $538,717.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Snap-on stock opened at $235.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.29. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52 week low of $115.60 and a 52 week high of $242.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $228.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.49. Snap-on had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 22nd. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.13%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on in the fourth quarter worth $100,011,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,042,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,361,000 after buying an additional 376,444 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of Snap-on by 998.3% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 178,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,512,000 after buying an additional 162,052 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Snap-on during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,735,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in Snap-on during the first quarter worth approximately $20,753,000. 91.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $239.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a report on Sunday. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Snap-on from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Snap-on presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.83.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Featured Article: Trading Halts

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.