Mastercard (MA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.57 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The business’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Mastercard to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $387.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $384.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. Mastercard has a 12-month low of $259.51 and a 12-month high of $392.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $373.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $344.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.65%.

In other news, insider Kevin Stanton sold 29,052 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.09, for a total value of $10,984,270.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,092 shares in the company, valued at $11,755,574.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 1,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $508,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,826,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 612,678 shares of company stock worth $204,333,652. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Mastercard stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 702 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $315.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $345.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $369.30.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Read More: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.