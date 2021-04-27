Paul J. Hennessy Sells 35,727 Shares of Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) Stock

Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) CEO Paul J. Hennessy sold 35,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total value of $1,574,131.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 382,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,835,546.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ:VRM opened at $48.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.66. Vroom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.96 and a twelve month high of $75.49.
Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $405.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.20 million. Vroom’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vroom, Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on VRM shares. Truist dropped their target price on Vroom from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Vroom from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Vroom from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Vroom from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Vroom from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.21.
About Vroom
Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.
