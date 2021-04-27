Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 6,679 Shares of RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 71,892 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,679 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in RBB Bancorp were worth $1,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 309.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 3,594 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in RBB Bancorp by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,172,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,028,000 after buying an additional 64,004 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RBB opened at $20.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $390.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.15. RBB Bancorp has a 52-week low of $10.61 and a 52-week high of $23.00.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. RBB Bancorp had a net margin of 21.28% and a return on equity of 8.03%. On average, analysts predict that RBB Bancorp will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Hovde Group started coverage on shares of RBB Bancorp in a research note on Friday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.17.

In other RBB Bancorp news, Director Chuang I. Lin sold 10,763 shares of RBB Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total value of $201,052.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,198.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 20.66% of the company’s stock.

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American, Korean-American, and other Asian-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

